Over 1,000 daily average fever cases reported in Ernakulam in two days

June 17, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Fever cases are on the rise in Ernakulam.

The district recorded over 13,000 fever cases over the past two weeks. Over one lakh fever cases were reported across the State in this period. The daily average of fever cases reported in Ernakulam is above 1,000 over the last two days. An average 30 to 40 persons are getting in-patient treatment for various types of fever and vector-borne diseases daily, according to official sources.

The number of cases reported over the past 17 days: dengue (1024, eight deaths), rat fever (21, one death), hepatitis (23), typhoid (5), chicken pox (87), malaria (5), H1N1 (13, one death), influenza (44), and meningitis (2).

The spike in dengue cases continued as the authorities are in the dark about containing the spread. Despite claims of having initiated containment measures, the average daily cases have seen an increase over the past one week. In January, the number of dengue cases reported in the district was 633. In February, it went down to 350. The number increased to 379 in March. Two deaths were also reported in March. In April, the number declined to 295. It jumped to 815 cases in May. The number has almost reached the 1,000-mark daily over the past 16 days, including suspected and confirmed cases. Eight persons died due to dengue fever in the past two weeks.

The health authorities attribute the spike in fever cases to seasonal changes related to the onset of monsoon. However, the rapid increase in dengue cases remains a concern. Despite tall claims, waste dumps in various affected areas, including divisions under the Kochi Corporation and in Thrikkakara, Kalamassery and Thripunithura municipalities, continue to act as breeding sources.

From less than 10 areas in which the cases were reported in the first two weeks, dengue has been confirmed in more areas over the past two days. They include Cheranalloor, Edappally, Eloor, Kadavanthra, Kakkanad, Kottapadi, Kunnukara, Munambam, Nedumbassery, Nettoor, Njarakkal, Panangad, Perumbavoor, Thiruvankulam, and Vadavucode.

