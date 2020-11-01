Over 1,000 cases in district for second consecutive day

20 health workers test positive; infection source untraced in 178 cases

For the second day in a row, Ernakulam recorded over a thousand new COVID-19 cases, with 1,042 people testing positive for the virus on Sunday.

Twenty health workers were among those who tested positive. The source of infection in 178 people remains unknown, and 841 people contracted the infection through local contact.

The highest number of cases was reported from Thrikkakara, with 52 people testing positive. Cases of infection were recorded in areas including Edathala, Maradu, Choornikkara, Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, and Rayamangalam.

As many as 808 people have tested negative, and 29,916 remain in quarantine. A total of 140 people were admitted to hospitals and first-line treatment centres (FLTCs), and 93 were discharged. As many as 12,808 people are being treated for the infection in the district.

For testing, 5,025 samples were collected at government and private facilities.