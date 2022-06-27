Over 100 motorists booked under Operation Race in Ernakulam

Reckless driving and vehicle alteration among charges invoked

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has registered 102 cases in Ernakulam in the last one week under Operation Race aimed at reining in speeding and alteration of vehicles.

Among the charges invoked were reckless driving, vehicle alteration, non-display or faulty display of number plates, and signal jumping. The drive has been under way since June 22.

While 43 motorists were booked for non-display and faulty display of number plates, 37 were booked for making illegal alterations to vehicles. Three were booked for reckless driving, one for overspeeding, and eight for jumping traffic signals. Ten motorists were booked for using mobile phones while driving.

The drive is set to continue in the coming days.