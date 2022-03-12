Over 100 industrial units functioning in violation of rules at Edayar

15 units issued show-cause notice

As many as 117 industrial units at Edayar in Ernakulam district were found functioning without the mandatory consent to operate sanctioned by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB), according to official estimates.

An assessment by the Environment Surveillance Centre of the board at Eloor found that 117 of the nearly 300 units in the industrial belt lacked the consent to operate. The centre has started issuing notices to the managements of the erring units, asking why action should not be taken against them for violation of the rules.

Fifteen units have been issued show-cause notice on why they should not be closed down. None of the units had applied for consent to operate, which is a mandatory requirement as per the environment laws.

M.A. Baiju, Chief Environmental Engineer of the PCB in Ernakulam, said a meeting involving the representatives of the industrial units and the association representing it would be held to identify the shortcomings. Some of the units had informed that they had taken them over from the previous managements, which had taken consent to operate from the board. However, the new management had to inform the board about the change and had to apply for the consent variation order as per the rules, he said.

On why there was delay in identifying the erring units, the board cited the acute shortage of staff for carrying out regular checks and verifiction of records. The District Industries Centre too had a key role in ensuring that the units were functioning in tune with the rules prescribed, it said.

The initial assessment showed that some of the units were functioning for nearly 10 years without applying for the consent to operate from the board. The National Green Tribunal had repeatedly asked the government and the agencies concerned to identify the units responsible for the pollution of the Periyar river. The database on the industrial units has not been updated regularly, going by the glaring lapses in tracking units functioning in violation of the rules.