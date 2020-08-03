Over 100 cases for second day in a row in Ernakulam

For the second day in a row, the district recorded over a 100 COVID-19 cases with 106 persons testing positive on Monday.
Ten persons have tested positive from Nellikuzhi, taking the total number of cases in the panchayat to 27 so far. Panchayat president Ranjini Revi said that most of the people who had tested positive had visited a house in the panchayat to get a marriage fixed.
From Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Palluruthy, a total of 14 persons have tested positive.
Eleven persons from Choornikkara and three from Chellanam have tested positive. Two personnel from the Navy and a 51-year-old police officer have been infected. Other positive cases were from Edathala, Vengola, Kumbalangi and Kumarapuram.
Three health workers have tested positive — a worker at a private hospital in North Paravur, a 33-year-old health-worker at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, and a 46-year-old worker at a private hospital in Aluva.
Seventeen persons who arrived from outside the State, including ten from Tamil Nadu, have tested positive.
Eight patients at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, remain critical. A total of 38 persons tested negative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath