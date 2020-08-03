Over 100 cases for second day in a row in Ernakulam

For the second day in a row, the district recorded over a 100 COVID-19 cases with 106 persons testing positive on Monday.

Ten persons have tested positive from Nellikuzhi, taking the total number of cases in the panchayat to 27 so far. Panchayat president Ranjini Revi said that most of the people who had tested positive had visited a house in the panchayat to get a marriage fixed.

From Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Palluruthy, a total of 14 persons have tested positive.

Eleven persons from Choornikkara and three from Chellanam have tested positive. Two personnel from the Navy and a 51-year-old police officer have been infected. Other positive cases were from Edathala, Vengola, Kumbalangi and Kumarapuram.

Three health workers have tested positive — a worker at a private hospital in North Paravur, a 33-year-old health-worker at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, and a 46-year-old worker at a private hospital in Aluva.

Seventeen persons who arrived from outside the State, including ten from Tamil Nadu, have tested positive.

Eight patients at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, remain critical. A total of 38 persons tested negative.