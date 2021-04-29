Kochi

Over 100 booked for violating quarantine norms in Ernakulam

The Kalloorkkad police on Thursday registered a case against a COVID-19 patient on charge of violating quarantine norms. He allegedly stepped out of his house despite having tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He was also accused of removing the barricade denoting containment zone and has been slapped with charges under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.

The Ernakulam Rural police on Thursday registered 115 cases for quarantine violations. Thirty-five persons were arrested and three vehicles were seized. Action was also taken against 1,813 for not wearing masks and 1,674 for not maintaining physical distance.

