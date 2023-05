May 07, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of 1,06,528 people travelled in the Water Metro, which began services on the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes a fortnight ago, as on Sunday evening, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) informed in a press release.

There has been a resounding response to the nine ferries that take turns in ferrying passengers on the two routes. Tourists and others too have been using the services, apart from commuters, it is learnt. The ticket fare is ₹20 and ₹30 respectively.