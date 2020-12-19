Over 1 lakh babies screened for hearing impairment

With Wayanad, Idukki, and Alappuzha being added to the list recently, all 14 districts in Kerala have been declared “Hearing Friendly,” which means that all government and private hospitals with delivery points have the facility to screen newborns for hearing impairment.

While Ernakulam was the first district to have been declared Hearing Friendly in 2014, the other districts have been given the status by the respective district administrations this year.

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) had initiated a project to screen newborn hearing in Kochi in 2003, said Dr. M. Narayanan, president, IAP. So far, 1,87,000 babies have been screened in the district and congenital hearing loss was confirmed in 382 babies. The method of screening is a non-invasive one using an otoacoustic emission machine.

Following the success of the project in Kochi, the IAP, as part of its action plan for 2020, planned to screen all newborns in the State for hearing impairment, to create a “Hearing Friendly” Kerala. Doctors, nurses and lab technicians were trained as part of the project coordinated by the IAP.

Identifying hearing loss at birth and taking necessary action within six months is considered crucial, since most cases benefit from hearing aids, avoiding the need for more expensive cochlear implants.