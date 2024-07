The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Kochi airport seized 1,347 grams of gold from a passenger on Wednesday.

Gold paste in the form of four capsules weighing 1231.89 grams and crude gold chain weighing 116.64 grams were seized from the passenger from Thrissur.

The detection was made during the hand X -ray scanning on his arrival from abroad. The ensuing examination resulted in the recovery of the above items concealed in his rectum and worn around his neck.