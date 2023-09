September 26, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport on Tuesday seized 1,164 grams of gold worth around ₹54 lakh from a passenger. The passenger from Malappuram who had come from Sharjah was intercepted on the basis of profiling. In the ensuing examination, four cylindrical-shaped capsules containing gold in compound form was found concealed in the rectum. Further probe is under way.