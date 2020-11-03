O.V. Vijayan literary awards announced

PALAKKAD

03 November 2020 10:23 IST

T. Padmanabhan, Subhash Chandran and Amal Raj have won the awards

Writers T. Padmanabhan, Subhash Chandran and Amal Raj have won this year’s O.V. Vijayan Memorial Literary Awards for best stories, best novel and best youth story respectively. The awards instituted by the O.V. Vijayan Memorial Committee were announced here on Monday in different categories.

When T. Padmanabhan won the award for the best stories, Subhash Chandran won the award for the best novel, and Amal Raj bagged the award for the best youth story.

In December

Minister for Culture A.K. Balan will give away the awards at a function to be held at O.V. Vijayan Memorial at Thasrak near here in December.

Advertising

Advertising

The award will consist of a plaque, a citation and a cash prize of ₹25,000 for story and novel. The cash prize for the best youth story will be ₹10,000.

A jury comprising T.K. Sankaranarayanan, P.R. Jayaseelan, T.K. Narayanadas and T.R. Ajayan chose Mr. Padmanabhan for the best story award considering his books titled ‘Maraya’ and ‘Ente Moonnamathe Novel”.

A jury comprising Asha Menon, C.P. Chitrabhanu, Raghunathan Parali and E. Jayachandran chose Mr. Subhash Chandran’s ‘Samudra Sila’ for the best novel award.

A jury comprising Mohandas Sreekrishnapuram, Rajesh Menon and Jyothibai Pariyadath selected Amal Raj’s ‘Nagu Saguva Hadiyali’ for the best youth story. An unpublished single story of writers below 40 years of age was considered for this award.