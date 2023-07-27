HamberMenu
Ottamthullal staged for creating awareness against drug abuse

Programme organised under Vimukthi Mission, the de-addiction campaign of the Excise department

July 27, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Ottamthullal performance by an Excise officer was staged to create awareness against drug abuse among youngsters, at Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School, Vettickal, on Thursday.

The programme was organised under the Vimukthi Mission, the de-addiction campaign of the Excise department. Jayaraj V., an Excise preventive officer, performed. Fr. Kuriakose George, manager of the school, inaugurated the programme. Principal Tomson D’cotho addressed the gathering of students and parents.

The performance sought to portray how the young generation is being trapped in the web of drugs.

