OTT release of movies only after 42 days of theatrical release from April 1 onwards: Film Chamber

February 08, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce here on Wednesday decided to permit OTT release of movies only after 42 days of its theatrical release.

The decision would be applicable for movies to be released from April 1 onwards. The 42-day window between the theatrical and OTT release was taken based on the inference that footfalls in theatres had declined after several movies were released in various digital platforms within a short time span. Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala had recently stepped up its protest against the violation of the agreement by various producers.

The meeting also decided to ban the entry of representatives of various online channels inside the theatre premises to seek the feedback of the audiences. “We found that there were concerted efforts to tarnish the prospects of a movie by a section of the media even before the end of the first show of a movie,” said M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association.

Quoting the example of the movie Jinn directed by Siddharth Bharathan, he said that a few online reviewers had aired poor reviews even without realising that the film was not released on the date in which it was initially scheduled.

