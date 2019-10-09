‘Orthodox group challenging SC verdict,’ say Jacobites

The Jacobite group of the Malankara Church has alleged that the Orthodox group, by openly rejecting the spiritual leadership of the Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, was challenging and violating the Supreme Court’s verdict. Those who had rejected the Oath of Koonankurisu in 1653 had no right to claim the legacy of the Syrian Church, said a press release issued by the Jacobite group here on Tuesday.

While the Orthodox group was celebrating the end of the leadership of the Patriarch, it had said that the Patriarch was the head of the Syrian Orthodox Church in the 1934 constitution of the church, the press release said.