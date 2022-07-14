Organs of brain-dead person donated

The family of 33-year-old Gopakumar, who died of fatal injuries following a bike accident at Chalakudy in Thrissur on July 11, donated his organs to save five lives.

He had been admitted to Rajagiri Hospital, and the family expressed willingness to donate the organs after doctors declared him brain-dead on July 13. The organ harvesting process was completed on July 14 morning, and a kidney was donated to a patient at the hospital.

His heart, liver, and corneas were donated to patients in three private hospitals here and one kidney to a patient at the Government Medical College, Kottayam, according to a release. Gopakumar, who was working in the Gulf, was on vacation when he met with the accident. He is survived by his parents, wife and a child.