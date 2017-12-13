Organs of accident victim donated

Organs of a 52-year-old man, Lal A.B. of Avinappulli Veedu of Panangad near Thrissur, who died in a two-wheeler accident were donated to five recipients across the State.

The accident occurred when the motorcycle he was travelling on collided with a car at Mathilkam on Sunday afternoon.

He was was brought to Aster Medcity in a very critical state. He was declared brain dead by doctors early morning on Tuesday following which the procedure to donate his vital organs was started with the approval of immediate family members. His liver and one kidney were transplanted to patients at Aster Medcity, one kidney was sent to Kottayam Medical College and cornea was given to Giridhar Hospital, Kochi.

Lal was a businessman and also an active member of Accident Care and Transport Service ( ACTS), a voluntary service organisation in Thrissur.

His wife Smitha is an employee of Kodungalloor KSFE and daughter Keerthana is a Plus One student.