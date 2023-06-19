ADVERTISEMENT

Organ transplantation row: police and Yuva Morcha activists clash in Kochi

June 19, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police and the activists of Yuva Morcha clashed following a march taken out by the district committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth outfit to VPS Lakeshore Hospital in the wake of a recent controversy regarding organ transplantation.

Last week, the Judicial First Class Magistrate-8, Ernakulam, had issued notice to the hospital and nine doctors on a complaint alleging offences related to the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994

The march, which was inaugurated by Yuva Morcha State president Praful Krishna, from Nettoor Junction was stopped by a huge police contingent using barricades just ahead of the hospital. The situation soon deteriorated and the police used water cannon on the activists before resorting to lathicharge.

The Yuva Morcha claimed that scores of its activists were injured and many arrested in what it alleged as unprovoked use of force by the police. An activist identified as Sandeep Prabhu was admitted to hospital with serious injuries, the outfit said.

The Panangad police have registered a case against 37 persons.

The outfit demanded a comprehensive probe into the allegations against the hospital and the disqualification of doctors concerned.

BJP district president K.S. Shaiju deplored the police action and warned the police that they would have to pay a heavy price for protecting those involved in the alleged organ trade.

