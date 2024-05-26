Organ trade: more arrests likely

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the organ trade with suspected international ramifications has further expanded its investigation.

More arrests are likely in the coming days. A scientific investigation was under way based on definite leads though details could not be revealed now, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena told the media here on Saturday.

The SIT had registered a second arrest in the case. Sajith Shyam of Edathala, now living at Edappally, who was nabbed from near Kalamassery on Thursday was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on May 25 (Saturday). The investigation will move for his custody on Monday. He was arrested based on money trail linking him with Sabith Nasar, 30, of Thrissur, who was the first person to be arrested in the case after he landed at the Kochi airport on his arrival from Iran on May 20 (Monday).

With many of the donors lured in by the racket suspected to be from cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the investigation team has its task cut out and may have to expand the probe beyond the State borders soon. The case also has international ramifications with the alleged illegal organ trade taking place in Iran and more members of the racket are suspected to be in Iran.

According to the remand report submitted by the police in court, the donors were flown to Iran, accommodated in flats there before being taken to hospitals for donating organs to matching recipients.

The donors were given hospital treatment for three days and were accommodated in flats for up to three weeks before being sent back home. These illegal donors were paid up to ₹6 lakh, the remand report said.