Organ trade: lookout circular issued against suspect

Updated - June 01, 2024 01:31 am IST

Published - June 01, 2024 12:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A lookout circular has been issued against Madhu, one of the key suspects in the alleged organ trade, even as the special investigation team (SIT) investigating the case has cranked up probe to track down the accused.

Madhu is believed to be in Iran. The case was registered after Sabith Nasar, 30, of Thrissur, was arrested on his arrival at the Kochi airport from Iran on May 21. Since then, another accused, Sajith Shyam of Edathala, was also arrested.

The SIT is left with two more days of custody of Sabith, while Sajith has been sent back to judicial custody after questioning. A team sent to Pollachi as part of the investigation has reportedly made progress.

Other than Madhu, the SIT has also intensified efforts to nab a Hyderabad native, who also remains under the radar.

