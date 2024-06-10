Organ trade: donor’s statement to be recorded before magistrate

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal organ trade and the related human trafficking case linked to a Hyderabad-based racket is gearing up to get the statement of Shameer, the Malayali donor who was missing ever since the case was registered before being tracked down from outside the State, recorded before a magistrate.

A request to this effect was filed by the police on Sunday. While the SIT is actively pursing the possibility of naming him a victim, a lot would depend on his statement. He is reportedly ignorant about the deceitfulness of the racket, which paid him a mere ₹6 lakh for his kidney. An ultrasound scan had confirmed that he was without a kidney.

Bellamkonda Ram Prasad aka Prathapan, a resident of Vijayawada in Andra Pradesh, the alleged kingpin of the racket, had reportedly arranged for Shameer’s journey to Iran for the illegal organ trade. The SIT continues to grill Prathapan who continues to be in their custody.

Shameer, originally from Palakkad, has been living in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu for a long time. Though police teams were dispatched to both Palakkad and Tamil Nadu, he could not be tracked down initially. With the alleged organ trade hitting headlines, he was reportedly scared about how the probe would turn out and chose to remain untraceable.

So far, the SIT has arrested three accused in the case with another, identified as Madhu, still at large. The case was registered following the arrest of Sabith Nasar of Thrissur on his arrival from Iran on May 21. This was followed by the arrest of Sajith Shyam of Edathala three days later. Efforts are also on to bring Madhu back home from Iran.