Organ recipients get together to observe birthday of donor

July 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Five persons who had received organs from 25-year-old Navis Sajan Mathew, who was declared brain-dead on September 25, 2021, celebrated his birthday at a function attended by family members of the donor and recipients at the Amrita Hospital here on Monday.

The transplanted patients who attended the programme included Premchand of Kannur, Vinod of Nilambur, Basvana Gowda of Bellari, Thrissur-native Benny, and Leelama of Kottayam. The parents of Navis welcomed them as they together cut a cake in remembrance of Navis, according to a release.

Seven persons had received a new life after his parents agreed to donate his organs. The proceedings were completed through the government’s Mruthasanjeevani organ donation programme. The harvested organs included heart, liver, intestine, two hands, both kidneys, and cornea. A native of Kalathipady in Vadavathoor, Kottayam, the condition of Navis had worsened after he was found in an unconscious state on September 16. He was declared brain-dead at the Rajagiri Hospital near Aluva.