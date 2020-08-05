Order to take over Mulanthuruthy church

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has directed the Ernakulam District Collector to take over the Mulanthuruthy church. Justice A. Muhammed Musthaque, while issuing an order on a contempt of court petition filed by the Orthodox vicar, ordered that if the Collector was of the view that if on account of the deployment of the police for COVID-19 duties sufficient police could not be deployed, he shall wait till such period to hand over the church to the petitioners. The court, however, made it clear that at any any rate, the affairs of the church shall not be in the hands of the Jacobite faction vicar.

If the District Collector in consultation with the District Police Chief is of the view that necessary police protection can be given to the petitioners for administration of the church, he shall hand over the church to the petitioners, the court ordered.

The order came on a petition filed by Fr. Geo George, Orthodox faction vicar, and others seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Collector and others for not implementing the court’s earlier directive to hand over the administration of the church to the Orthodox faction vicar and others.

The court pointed out that despite the Supreme Court judgement and directives by the High Court, the petitioners were not in position to function and discharge their duties. The court could not shut its eyes to such blatant violation of the rule of law.