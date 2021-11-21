Order on Swapna’s plea on Monday

KOCHI

21 November 2021 01:42 IST

She had expressed desire to return to Thiruvananthapuram

The Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court will pass its orders on Monday on the plea of Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, to relax her bail conditions in the prevention of money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Swapna had approached the court to relax her bail condition that she shall not leave Ernakulam. The petitioner submitted that she was a permanent resident of Thiruvananthapuram and wanted to go back, said Sooraj T. Elanjikkal, her lawyer.

The ED, which had earlier submitted before the court that it had no objections in relaxing the bail conditions, had suggested that she shall not leave the State without the prior permission of the court.

After spending nearly one-and-a-half years in jail, she had walked out of prison two weeks ago.

It was the bail granted by the Kerala High Court in the case booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that eventually enabled Swapna to walk out of the prison.

She had earlier secured bail in the two cases booked by the Customs, one in connection with gold smuggling and another in connection with the US Dollar smuggling case. The Kerala High Court had also quashed the preventive detention slapped against her under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act.