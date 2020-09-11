Opposition up in arms over city housing project

KOCHI

Opposition councillors raised a furore at the Kochi Corporation Council meeting on Friday protesting against the delay in proceedings for the first housing tower for landless families under the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) housing project at Thuruthy in West Kochi.

After it was found that some expenses were not factored into the initial estimate of ₹18 crore, the revised estimate had taken the cost of the 12-storey tower to ₹39 crore. Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) had agreed to contribute the remaining ₹21 crore towards the construction of the tower. Administrative sanction had been obtained from the government and the matter had to be placed before the council for its ratification. But Opposition councillors claimed that the matter had not been presented before the council yet and was leading to inordinate delays in the completion of the project.

Mayor Soumini Jain told The Hindu that the official in-charge of the project had presented the matter for inclusion in the day's supplementary agenda. Since a matter of policy could not be placed in the supplementary agenda, it had been set aside for another day, she said.

Konthuruthy issue

An agenda to appeal against a High Court order from June to restore the Konthuruthy river to its original width within a year was placed before the council and passed on Friday. The Mayor said that the decision to appeal to the Supreme Court against the order was necessary in the light of the difficulties in implementing the High Court order. Evicting a large number of people living on the banks of the river and rehabilitating them could be difficult to execute, she said.