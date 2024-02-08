GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition to step up protest against Kochi civic administration over Budget presentation

Differences of opinion between the CPI(M) and the CPI over power-sharing had resulted in the Deputy Mayor failing to convene the Finance Standing Committee to discuss the Budget

February 08, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition councillors in the Kochi Corporation are planning to step up agitation against the civic administration both in and outside the council against the failure of the Deputy Mayor to present the annual Budget.

The differences of opinion between the CPI(M) and the CPI over power-sharing had resulted in the Deputy Mayor failing to convene the Finance Standing Committee to discuss the Budget. Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, who is also a CPI representative in the council, did not convene the Finance Committee to discuss the Budget as the two parties had failed to work out an understanding on power-sharing.

With time running out for the Deputy Mayor, Mayor M. Anilkumar had asked the Corporation Secretary to present the Budget.

The Secretary on Tuesday presented the Budget in the council in the presence of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor. The Deputy Mayor confined herself to a speech, which invited fierce criticism from the Opposition councillors. The council meeting witnessed acrimonious scenes as the Opposition councillors attempted to disrupt the Deputy Mayor’s speech, which was resisted by the LDF councillors.

The Congress leaders, who demanded the resignation of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor for what they termed as their failure to discharge their duties, said they would take up the matter with the Governor and the Local Self-Government department.

The Mayor and the Deputy Mayor went against the law and vitiated the mandate of the people who voted them to power by handing over the responsibility to present the Budget to an official. The two should step down for failure to discharge their duties. The issue will be raised at the discussion on the Budget to be held on Thursday, said Antony Kureethara and M.G. Aristotle, Congress leaders.

