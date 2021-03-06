Opposition sees a ploy

Antony Kureethara, Opposition leader in the Kochi Corporation, issued a statement on Friday suggesting that there was a hidden agenda behind the fire at Brahmapuram.
‘Measures taken’
“The previous council had implemented measures like setting up hydrants to deal with recurrent fires. The fire this year, despite those measures, indicates that there might have been some agenda behind it,” the statement said.
“The Mayor, Secretary, and the health standing cZommittee chairman had visited the site and assessed the situation on Tuesday. The issues at the plant on Friday might have been geared towards creating pressure for the biomining project and getting the ₹54 crore worth proposal passed,” Mr. Kureethara alleged.
Besides, the Mayor did not visit the site on Friday, he said.
At a council meeting last month, the UDF had raised objections over the tender process and the cost for biomining.
