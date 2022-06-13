Opposition parties take up case of transgenders detained on CM’s visit to Kochi

Protest march taken out to Palarivattom police station

The Congress and the BJP on Monday came to the defence of two transwomen belonging to their feeder organisations who were taken into custody as part of preventive detention by the police in connection with the large-scale security arrangements on the Chief Minister’s visit to the city on Saturday.

A protest march was taken out to the Palarivattom police station under the aegis of the Kerala Pradesh Transgender Congress in solidarity with its district president Anna Raju who was one of the transwomen to be detained. The Palarivattom police had taken them into custody from near the Kaloor metro station and shifted them to the women’s police station.

They alleged that they were detained for wearing black dress and perceived as having come to protest against the Chief Minister, while they had merely come to board the metro train to Kalamassery.

Arunima, State president of the Transgender Congress, alleged that policemen had taken Anna and friend into custody and had manhandled them in the police vehicle. She accused the government and the police of insulting the transgender community through such acts.

During a press meet here on Monday, BJP State spokesperson T.P. Sindhumol also aired similar allegations of atrocities against transwoman Avanthika Vishu who owed her allegiance to Yuva Morcha.

Ms. Sindhumol said the transwomen were detained till the Chief Minister returned, and that thereafter they had to undergo treatment at the Ernakulam General Hospital after developing discomfort. Life has become difficult for transgender community members in Kerala. Ms. Sindhumol said that State Police Chief, National Human Rights Commission, and the Women’s Commission would be petitioned on the issue.