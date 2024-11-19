Opposition parties slam delimitation of Corpn. divisions as politically-motivated to benefit CPI(M)

The Opposition Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criticised the delimitation of wards, which has altered the contours of the divisions in Kochi Corporation, calling it a biased and parochial exercise carried out by officials owing allegiance to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Congress alleged that the delimitation was carried out in violation of guidelines at the behest of the CPI(M). The guideline was issued to delimit wards based on the population of the 2011 census. However, as per the assessment register of the Corporation, the number of occupied households and the population do not match, party leaders said.

While the directive was to delimit all wards, many divisions, including that of the Mayor, have been left untouched, alleged Congress. The guideline that natural boundaries should be considered has also been violated. Two new divisions have been formed by splitting divisions where CPI(M) has an advantage. The delimitation exercise has been carried out solely based on political considerations, said M.G. Aristotle, UDF parliamentary party leader in Kochi Corporation.

Fort Vypeen, even in name, is part of Fort Kochi. Making it part of Island North violated delimitation guidelines. On the other hand, the Vathuruthy division adjacent to the Island division has been ignored. The move to replace the Corporation additional secretary with a CPI(M) nominee in the last minute before giving recommendations for delimitation of divisions was aimed at ensuring politically-driven delimitation, alleged Opposition leader Antony Kureethara.

Mayor M. Anilkumar declined to comment on the accusations about delimitation while stating that councillors had levelled criticism about the delimitation guidelines in the council. “Let the political parties comment. I haven’t made any intervention in the whole exercise,” he said.

BJP district president K.S. Shaiju also criticised delimitation as a politically motivated exercise by officials affiliated to CPI(M). It was carried out in violation of the guideline that natural boundaries should be considered. The party will fight it legally and politically, he said.

