Opposition parties should come together to fight BJP, RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to journalists at a press conference as part of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Angamaly, Kerala on September 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition parties should come together to fight the ideology as well as the financial and the institutional power of the BJP and the RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on September 22.

Speaking at a press conference held at Kochi as part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr. Gandhi said it was important for the country to fight these forces.

On organisational elections

Mr. Gandhi parried questions about the impending organisational elections of the Congress and whether he would contest the election to the post of party president.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he had a word of advice to the person who would be the president of the party. “You are taking a post which is a historical one. The post comes with a defined and particular view. The post comes with an ideology. It’s also a belief system. The post of Congress president comes with a definite ideology and a belief system,” he said.

On a question on the reports that Sashi Tharoor MP may conest, Mr. Gandhi said any Congress worker was free to contest to the post.

Also read: KPCC keen to avoid Gehlot-Tharoor contest for Congress president

Distracting questions

Mr. Gandhi said he was of the view that the questions raised on issues other than the Bharat Jodo Yatra were aimed at diverting the attention from the ideals of the yathra he had undertaken.

“I am not going to be distracted by any other issues,” he asserted.

It is a matter of extreme pride that the media is keen on the organisational elections of the Congress. No one has raised such questions about the organisational elections of BJP, RSS, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party or the communists, he said.

LDF Government

When asked about his views on the LDF Government in Kerala, Mr. Gandhi said the Congress leaders of the State were in a better position to comment on the functioning of the government.

“I have a view on the Left front Government. But leaders of party in the State will comment on that,” said Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Gandhi said a large number of LDF workers had come forward to greet the Yatra and shook hands with him. Many LDF leaders were at heart in complete accordance with the ideals of the Yatra, he said.

On the raids against the activists of Popular Front of India across India, Mr. Gandhi said there shall be zero tolerance to any form of communalism.