Opposition MLAs in Ernakulam to boycott Navakerala Sadas

December 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress legislators in Ernakulam will boycott the State Cabinet’s public outreach programme Navakerala Sadas as they accused the government of having turned the event into an ‘image building exercise’ for it ahead of the Parliament elections next year.

Terming the programme as a diluted version of the ‘Janasamparka’ programme undertaken by the late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the MLAs said here on Wednesday that the Cabinet had not been able to resolve complaints submitted at the programme venues. They challenged the government to furnish data about the number of complaints resolved within a week after receiving them.

The Opposition MLAs, including K. Babu, T.J. Vinod, Anwar Sadath, Roji M. John, Uma Thomas, and Eldhose Kunnappillil, said the late Chandy had not travelled in a luxury bus to reach out to people. The government, which had failed to ensure the development of the State during the past seven years, wanted to cover it up through the programme, they alleged.

The MLAs blamed the government for not providing major projects to Ernakulam district in the past seven years. The district had been denied various development projects despite its higher revenue generation. The Chief Minister had failed to provide reply to various issues raised by Opposition MLAs in the Assembly, they said.

