HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition MLAs in Ernakulam to boycott Navakerala Sadas

December 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress legislators in Ernakulam will boycott the State Cabinet’s public outreach programme Navakerala Sadas as they accused the government of having turned the event into an ‘image building exercise’ for it ahead of the Parliament elections next year.

Terming the programme as a diluted version of the ‘Janasamparka’ programme undertaken by the late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the MLAs said here on Wednesday that the Cabinet had not been able to resolve complaints submitted at the programme venues. They challenged the government to furnish data about the number of complaints resolved within a week after receiving them.

ALSO READ
Navakerala Sadas in Ernakulam till December 10

The Opposition MLAs, including K. Babu, T.J. Vinod, Anwar Sadath, Roji M. John, Uma Thomas, and Eldhose Kunnappillil, said the late Chandy had not travelled in a luxury bus to reach out to people. The government, which had failed to ensure the development of the State during the past seven years, wanted to cover it up through the programme, they alleged.

The MLAs blamed the government for not providing major projects to Ernakulam district in the past seven years. The district had been denied various development projects despite its higher revenue generation. The Chief Minister had failed to provide reply to various issues raised by Opposition MLAs in the Assembly, they said.

Related Topics

state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.