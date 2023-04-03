Opposition leader calls for freedom for local bodies to function independently

April 03, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said here that local government bodies must enjoy the freedom to function independently.

He was speaking on Monday at the inauguration of celebrations to mark Ernakulam district panchayat bagging the second place among Swaraj Trophy winners for the best local bodies for 2021-22. Mr. Satheesan said that the district panchayat should now be able to put up an exemplary performance to bag the first place in the future.

Ernakulam district panchayat president Ullas Thomas said that the Swaraj Trophy had come to the district panchayat as a result of combined efforts. The district panchayat has been able to take up developmental and welfare works with innovation. Several new and innovative projects have been implemented in sectors such as agriculture, education, and health, said Mr. Thomas in his presidential address. He pointed out that the district panchayat will continue in its welfare activities and expand their scope in the coming years.

A cheque for ₹30 lakh was handed over to the beneficiary Kudumbashree units as part of the ‘Ksheera Sagaram’ dairy development scheme under the People’s Plan programme in the district. Finance officer Joby Thomas and junior superintendent Joseph Alexander were honoured for their role in making sure that the district panchayat performed well to bag the Swaraj Trophy. The district panchayat also honoured those involved in different ways to coordinate the activities.

The celebrations were organised at the Panchayat Priyadarshini Hall. District panchayat vice-president Sanitha Rahim and standing committee chairpersons and heads of various departments participated in the celebrations.