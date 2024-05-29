Opposition flays Kochi Corporation even as Mayor claims damage was limited in torrential downpour

A day after misery rained on city residents in a torrential rainfall triggered by a cloudburst, the Kochi Corporation found itself at the receiving end of criticism both from the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the public.

The civic body, on its part, claimed that the havoc was limited compared to similar downpours in the past because of the pre-monsoon works and drew attention to limitations posed by torrential rainfall caused by cloudburst.

M.G. Aristotle, secretary, UDF parliamentary party in the Corporation, mocked Mayor M. Anilkumar over his statement that waterlogging on Tuesday was not as bad as it was made out to be. “For the Mayor to say that when people were wading through water inside their homes show how cut off he is from reality. It is also a hint of the Corporation warning people to gear up for the worst in the coming days,” he said.

Rail culverts, a major trigger for waterlogging, were not cleaned. Bigger canals like Thevara-Perandoor, Edappally Thodu, and Karanakodam Thodu were also neglected, while the cleaning of smaller canals was taken up only towards the end of May. Drains on M.G. Road were not desilted. Work orders were not issued for operating ‘petti’ and ‘para’ and pumpsets except for verbal orders issued when the rain worsened. Had Tuesday’s rain occurred during high tide, the city would have been devastated, Mr. Aristotle said.

The UDF also staged a protest in front of the apartment complex for rehabilitating residents of P&T Colony after they complained of widespread leakage in apartments during Tuesday’s rain. “Leakage of a ₹18-crore project executed using funds from the Greater Cochin Development Authority, Cochin Smart Mission Limited, and the State government’s Life Mission project in just four months reeks of corruption and should be investigated,” Mr. Aristotle said.

Mr. Anilkumar, however, claimed that the flooding was not as worse as it was during a similar cloudburst over Kochi city in 2022. He alleged that the weather forecast was scaled up to ‘Red’ alert only an hour into the torrential rain, hampering coordination.

“There was the issue of lack of coordination with the police reflected in traffic management and had been taken up with the force. Additional police force should be deployed in such situations. Drains between Padma Junction and Madhava Pharmacy Junction and from there to Banerjee Road were cleaned using the jetting machine as reflected in the less intense waterlogging along M.G. Road and Banerjee Road,” he said.

Direction had been issued for cleaning up drains at Jos Junction, which was affected on Tuesday. Besides, a big pump had been deployed along M.G. Road, the Mayor said.

“The vagaries of climate point to the need for launching pre-monsoon works much earlier from next year. All we can do is to improve the system as part of which we are buying machines like silt pusher and weed harvester. Ultimately, a lasting solution to flooding is possible only on completion of the canal rejuvenation project,” Mr. Anilkumar said.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC) said that while the torrential rainfall was unexpected, the misery it caused pointed to gaps in pre-monsoon work. The organisation held an emergency online meeting to take stock of the situation ahead of the monsoon.

“Pre-monsoon work were not completed in a time-bound manner. With the monsoon round the corner, we have to take the situation very seriously,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president, EDRAAC.

