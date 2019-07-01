Opposition could not counter BJP campaign, says Karat

The BJP’s campaign based on Hindutva nationalism and projection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader to fight extremism presented the party the electoral win in the parliament election, observed CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the CPI(M) district committee and EMS Padana Kendram here on Sunday, Mr. Karat said the Opposition parties including the Congress could not effectively counter the BJP’s campaign.

The issues like the crisis in the agriculture sector, high unemployment rate and financial crisis were widely discussed at least six months before the polls. However, the situation changed after the Pulwama terrorist attack and the BJP could whip up anti-Muslim sentiments under the cover of Balakot attack, he said.

The CPI (M) State Secretariat member P. Rajeev presided over the meeting. Party leaders C.M. Dinesh Mani, C.N. Mohanan, S. Sarma, MLA., and C.B. Devadarshanan attended the meeting.