Oppose moves to denigrate Maharaja’s College, says Minister R. Bindu

July 21, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said here on Friday that the academic community should resist attempts to denigrate Maharaja’s College.

During her interaction with faculty members, she said, “Maharaja’s College has a rich legacy and tradition. Some are trying to make dents into it, and teachers have to oppose it unitedly.”

Maintaining that teachers had a key role in ensuring the progress of the institution, the Minister said the college had contributed several illustrious personalities to society. It has also produced several prominent teachers. It had a tradition, which could not be claimed by others, and must be protected, she said.

She inaugurated the women’s hostel building and Chemistry seminar hall on the occasion. The Minister said the government would extend support to develop the institution in tune with the changes in the higher education sector. The college has rich wealth in the form of its alumni. Efforts should be made to connect them with the students on the campus, she added.

The hostel and the seminar hall were constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore under the Plan fund. A new auditorium is being set up using assistance of ₹15 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.