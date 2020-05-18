Opportunity for reform in marine fisheries: CMFRI

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has said that reforming the marine fisheries sector may be given emphasis while utilising the financial package of ₹20,000-crore announced by the Union government.
Assisting fishermen in modernising fishing vessels with focus on sea safety, navigation and fish finding capabilities, advance warning receptivity, cold storage capacity, and hygienic handling of fish on board may be given immediate attention, said the institute in a communication here on Monday.
Mariculture and coastal aquaculture have the potential to provide gainful employment to a section of jobless migrants from other countries. Seaweed mariculture can get a fillip from the proposed reforms in contract farming laws, A. Gopalakrishnan, director of CMFRI, said.
