Opportunity for artistes to perform at metro stations
Updated: 08 December 2021 21:06 IST
Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. is allowing individual artistes and cultural groups to present art and cultural events of up to two-hour duration at Kochi metro stations till December 31, as part of its New Year celebrations.
Artistes of all age groups are allowed to showcase events. Interested artistes, groups may mail details of the participants and the programme they intend to perform to socialmediacell@kmrl.co.in . For details, call 8129268888.
