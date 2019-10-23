Operations at KSEB substation restored

After remaining submerged for nearly 24 hours leaving many pockets in the heart of the city without power for long durations following heavy downpour, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) restored the normal operations of its Kaloor substation by Tuesday around 4 p.m.

KSEB authorities had managed to partially restore the distribution by around 2 a.m. by which time they were able to charge the 110 kV line from Edappally, one transformer, 110 kV line to Ernakulan North and seven feeders on the distribution side.

“The rest of the work, including the charging of three transformers, all 11 kV, 33 kV and 66 kV feeders and the Kalamasserry-Kaloor 110 Kv line, was done by the evening,” said S. Shereef, executive engineer, transmission division, Ernakulam.

The submerging of the Kaloor substation, which is the nerve centre of the supply to the city, had forced its complete shutdown on Monday owing to heavy overnight downpour. The sub station was spared of such a fate even during the worst deluge last year. KSEB officials could get access to the completely submerged control room only after 9 p.m. on Monday. Only after that could they kick-start the repair works.

An official said that the narrowing of the portion of the wide canal passing through the KSEB property following the construction of the Kaloor metro station probably caused the inundation.