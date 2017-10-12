Operational cost of buses falls

Seven months since its formation, the operational cost of 600 private buses operated by Kochi Metropolitan Transport Cooperative (KMTC) Society fell by approximately 15%, thanks to the bulk purchase of spare parts, tyres, etc.

The KMTC is the newest cooperative society for buses, which would work on the lines of the six limited-liability partnership (LLP) companies constituted by bus operators in the district. The LLP companies too have been making savings in operation and maintenance cost.

“Bringing 600 buses under the umbrella of the society has also lessened instances of rash driving and competition among bus crew to collect maximum number of passengers,” said T.J. Raju, president of KMTC. “The focus has thus shifted from cornering maximum share of passenger traffic to cost cutting. Apart from discounts availed in bulk purchase of spares and tyres, fuel efficiency of buses has gone up since rash driving has lessened. This in turn has reduced wear and tear too,” he said. The KMTC will formally be inaugurated on Saturday at Poothotta by K.V. Thomas, MP. The function will also see the launch of pre-paid smart cards that enable cashless travel for commuters. Ernakulam RTO Regi P. Varghese will flag off 10 buses from KMTC’s fleet that are fitted with GPS, CCTV and passenger information system. Their installation cost is ₹60,000 per bus.

Coordinating agency

One hundred and twenty of KMTC buses operate in the metro-rail corridor, while most other buses link the city with towns in the eastern suburbs. Mr. Raju credited officials of KMRL with motivating and guiding bus owners to form such companies and for providing technical help. “The six LLP companies and KMTC will begin operation under one coordinating agency by January, for which a centralised office will be set up in Vyttila. This will further lessen operational and maintenance expenses of buses since there will be a much-larger fleet under one banner,” he said.