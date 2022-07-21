Operation Vahini: over 1,44,000 cubic metres of silt removed from Muvattupuzha river

More than 1,44,643 cubic metres of silt has been dredged out of the tributaries of the Muvattupuzha river as part of Operation Vahini. Around 1,10,399 cubic metres of materials were dredged out of various storm water drainage systems in the district until June-end, said a press release here.

The silt was removed from the tributaries and storm water drainage systems in Valakom, Maradi, Payipra, Kalloorkkad, Manjalloor and Avoil panchayats in Muvattupuzha block panchayat, the press release added. Work under Operation Vahini, meant to ensure free flow of water in rivers and storm water drainage systems, has also been undertaken in Paingottoor, Pothanikkad, Nellikuzhi and Pindimana panchayat in Kothamangalam block.

Work is being carried out in Maneed, Mulanthuruthy and Udayamperoor panchayats in Mulanthuruthy block. Work to desilt storm water drainage systems in Muvattupuzha, Koothattukulam and Piravom municipalities is also on.