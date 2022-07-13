Operation Vahini gathers pace in Ernakulam

Silt and waste removed from nearly 137 tributaries of the Periyar

Silt and waste removed from nearly 137 tributaries of the Periyar

The district authorities have claimed to have completed the removal of silt and waste from nearly 137 tributaries of the Periyar as part of the ‘Operation Vahini’ drive.

Around 7.96 lakh cubic metres of silt and sand have been removed, as per official estimates on Wednesday. The project was launched in Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers to remove silt and waste deposited in their tributaries following the massive floods in 2018 and 2019. Shortage of funds and lack of cooperation from a few local bodies had delayed the timely completion of the clean-up programme. However, the authorities said it was progressing in various local bodies despite bureaucratic and other hurdles.

Twenty-nine drains have been cleaned in Alangad block. The silt in two drains under the Eloor Municipality has been removed. Around 3.28 lakh cubic metres of waste and silt have been removed from Alangad block and Eloor Municipality. Fifty drains have been cleaned up in Vypeen block. Around 95,892 cubic metres of silt has been removed from Pallippuram, Nayarambalam, Kuzhuppilli, Njarakkal and Edavanakkad panchayats. According to the Irrigation department, around 6,553 cubic metres of silt has been removed from Angamaly block and municipality.

About 15,227 cubic metres of silt has been removed from Edappally block, Elankunnapuzha panchayat, and Kalamassery Municipality. Thirteen drains have been cleared in Kothamangalam block. Around 1.02 lakh cubic metres silt has been removed from Vadakkekara, Chittatukara and Ezhikkara panchayats and North Paravur Municipality.