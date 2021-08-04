‘Operation Rash’ nets ₹1.10 lakh as fine

KOCHI

04 August 2021 23:59 IST

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has booked 20 motorists and charged a collective fine of ₹1.10 lakh under the ongoing drive Operation Rash in Thripunithura.

The drive targeted mainly over-speeding motorists and those found riding around dangerously altered vehicles and generating high decibel noise.

The drive was held mainly at Eroor, Mulanthuruthy, Aroor, and areas near the toll plaza. “We have asked the owners of altered vehicles to produce them in their original state within three days. The drive will continue in the coming days as well,” said B. Shefiq, Joint Regional Transport Officer, Thripunithura.

Those who failed to comply with the direction and failed to restore vehicles to their original condition run the risk of cancellation of the registration of their vehicles. Repeated offenders will end up with their driving licence suspended.

A team led by Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Manoj Kumar and assistant MVIs Sibimon Unni, Ayyappadas, and Paul Jacob participated in the drive.