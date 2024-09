The Ernakulam Rural police took into custody 15 mobile phones in connection with Operation P-Hunt.

Three phones each were seized from Njarakkal, Kalady, and Kothamangalam, two each from Paravur and Kuruppampady, and one each from Nedumbassery, Perumbavur, and Ayyampuzha. Raids were conducted at 50 locations across five police sub-divisions.

Operation P-Hunt is an ongoing drive of the Kerala Police targeting those accused of downloading and sharing child pornographic materials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.