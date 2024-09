The Ernakulam Rural police took into custody 15 mobile phones in connection with Operation P-Hunt.

Three phones each were seized from Njarakkal, Kalady, and Kothamangalam, two each from Paravur and Kuruppampady, and one each from Nedumbassery, Perumbavur, and Ayyampuzha. Raids were conducted at 50 locations across five police sub-divisions.

Operation P-Hunt is an ongoing drive of the Kerala Police targeting those accused of downloading and sharing child pornographic materials.