Operation Dark Hunt: Ernakulam Rural police arrest two more under KAAPA

The Ernakulam Rural police on Friday arrested two persons invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) under its Operation Dark Hunt.

The arrested were identified as Ashik, 25, of Cherai, and Vishnu aka Pallani Vishnu, 29, of Angamaly. Both have numerous cases against them and were arrested based on a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

Ashik has around 15 cases, including for murder, rape, attempt to murder besides charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police had arrested him under KAAPA twice in the past. He was out on bail and was allegedly planning fresh crimes following which he was arrested pre-emptively.

Vishnu has 10-odd cases for attempt to murder, assault, robbery, and outraging the modesty of women in Angamaly, Kalady, and Nedumbassery stations.

