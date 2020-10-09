Operation Dark Hunt: Ernakulam Rural police arrest one under KAAPA

KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police on Friday arrested a man under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) based on a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The accused, Ratheesh aka Kara Ratheesh, 37, of Malayattoor, had several cases, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, assault, inciting communal hatred and charges under the Explosives Act and the Arms Act registered against him in Kollam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.

He had been slapped with KAAPA twice in the past. He is the key accused in a murder case registered by the Kalady police in 2016. Recently, he was arraigned as key accused in connection with demolishing a film set at Kalady.

He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in a murder case by a court in Angamaly. Though he was granted bail, the accused was allegedly engaged in criminal activities in violation of bail conditions. Following this, the police had moved the court to cancel his bail.

The Ernakulam Rural police has so far arrested 11 persons and banned 23 from entering their limits by invoking KAAPA as part of the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt.