Operation Clean to be intensified, says Ernakulam Rural police chief

December 13, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Operation Clean, a strategic campaign aimed at identifying and neutralising major threats and players associated with organised crime within the Ernakulam Rural police limits, is beginning to show results with more major operations lined up in the coming days, said Vaibhav Saxena, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The campaign is a continuation of ‘Yodhav,’ a project launched by the State Police last year to eliminate the production, use and trafficking of drugs in Kerala. “Operation Clean has the blessings of State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib who is steadfast in the fight against organised crime, and DIG Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Ernakulam Range, Putta Vimaladitya,” he said.

“Narcotics remain one of the focal points of the campaign considering that they have emerged as the mainstay of organised crime on account of their capacity to bring in money. The three consecutive seizures involving commercial quantity of narcotic drugs entailing an imprisonment term of 10 years is proof that the operation is beginning to have the desired impact,” Mr. Saxena told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ernakulam Rural police have seized 1.84 kg of MDMA, one of the biggest seizures of synthetic drugs in the State in recent times, 5 kg of ganja, 25 g of MDMA, 55 ml of brown sugar, and 57 g of heroin in quick succession in recent times. The police are also invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) as an effective tool of deterrent to curb organised crime. This year alone, 23 persons have been arrested and 73 have been exiled from the Ernakulam Rural police limits under KAAPA.

“We have at our disposal various cyber, digital and social media tools, which we are being effectively deployed through our personnel with the right attitude for curbing organised crime. We are also engaging in data analytics making use of immense data with us to pre-empt potential criminal activities. One of the main goals is to create the perception among the citizens that they are safe and that the law and order is being taken care of through active policing initiatives like Operation Clean rather than just react to crimes once they happen. The direction to our officers is not to settle for small catches but to focus on major players,” said Mr. Saxena.

One of the other main objectives is to identify the elements supplying drugs to first-time users. He, however, said that steps have been taken to ensure that the operation is carried out subjected to checks and balances and within the permissible judicial and legal framework.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT