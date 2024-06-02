GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Operation Clean launched in Perumbavoor

Published - June 02, 2024 01:11 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police have launched ‘Operation Clean’ within the Perumbavoor police station limits as part of efforts to free the place of miscreants and drug menace.

Widespread raids led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohith Rawat are being held across Perumbavoor as part of the drive, which focuses on checking the sale and use of drugs and maintenance of law and order.

Among the seizures made were prohibited tobacco products worth around ₹10 lakh from a godown. Two persons were arrested with ganja and heroin from the Perumbavoor private bus stand premises. Special papers used for rolling ganja were seized from a shop. Two history-sheeters with theft cases were put on preventive detention.

So far, tobacco products worth lakhs have been seized, besides MDMA, heroin, and ganja. Many have been booked for drinking in public places and bootlegging. Raids will be intensified in hotels to check immoral trafficking. More police personnel will be deployed for checking and mobile patrol.

