Operation Breakthrough to focus on canal rejuvenation in phase two

Encroachments across the Karnakkodam Thodu in the city being removed as part of Operation Breakthrough.

Kochi

01 March 2020 00:30 IST

33 projects identified for works worth ₹20 crore

The district administration has identified 33 canal rejuvenation works worth ₹20 crore for the second phase of Operation Breakthrough initiative to resolve the city’s persistent waterlogging issues.

Thirty six works were completed in the first phase of the project that was launched after the city was fully waterlogged on several days during the monsoon last year.

S. Shajahan, Deputy Collector and nodal officer of the project, said that about ₹16 crore had been spent to complete the 36 works in the first phase. The focus of the second phase was on canal rejuvenation, he said.

Mr. Shajahan said that the proposed works in the second phase would come under the purview of the Disaster Management Act. Some of the canals in which rejuvenation projects would be implemented include Changadampokku thodu, Karanakkodam, Thevara-Perandoor and Edappally canals, he said.

The high-level monitoring committee formed as part of the initiative has suggested that the Kochi Corporation carry out de-silting of canals and drains. Such works, which were the responsibility of the civic body, were undertaken by the district administration in the first phase.

The corporation would have to undertake de-silting works as per the new arrangement, said officials.

District Collector S. Suhas on Saturday informed T.J. Vinod, MLA, and corporation councillors that the works under Operation Breakthrough would be completed before the start of the rainy season. Works were not fixed as per divisions under the civic body. The effort was to clear waterlogging across the city, he said.

Mr. Suhas said water flow had to be ensured and choked canals must be cleared. The directives given by the High Court had been taken into account while finalising works, he said.