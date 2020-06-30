Operation Breakthrough phase 2 nearing completion

Preventing waterlogging: Perandoor canal in Kochi being cleaned on Monday.

Kochi

30 June 2020 07:47 IST

Cleaning work of Mullassery canal near KSRTC bus stand yet to be taken up

The second phase of Operation Breakthrough, the district administration’s effort to mitigate waterlogging, is nearing completion while some issues remain unresolved.

Work on cleaning the Karanakodam, Edapally, Changadampokku canals, besides the lakefront at Thevara and Chilavannoor, has been completed. Work to ensure smooth flow of water is ongoing at the Koyithara canal.

Issues related to the 994 m-long Mullassery canal, however, remain unresolved. “The bed level of a 398 m stretch of the canal seems to have been raised after work under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) was taken up. Slabs were laid on the bed and over the canal and these need to be removed. After the monsoon, the depth of the canal will be increased near the KSRTC bus stand,” said Baji Chandran, Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, who is in charge of the implementation of the second phase of Operation Breakthrough.

Since the Mullassery canal crosses arterial roads like Chittoor Road and MG Road, these would have to be blocked and dug up for work on the canal, he said. The work could take a few months, considering small slabs and structures have been constructed over the canal in some places, and to avoid a hassle during the rains, it has been postponed, he added.

Persistent waterlogging at the KSRTC bus stand and some parts of MG Road might see some respite only after the Mullassery canal work has been taken up, said K.V.P. Krishnakumar, councillor representing Ernakulam South.

Pre-monsoon cleaning work taken up by the Kochi Corporation has been progressing, but has experienced a slight setback with shortage of labour, said Mayor Soumini Jain. While contractors could earlier deploy four or five teams at a time, the return of migrant workers to their home States has meant that only a limited number of workers are available, she said.